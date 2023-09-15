In Bangladesh two activists were sentenced to two years in prison for their work documenting human rights violations in the country

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced two human rights activists to two years in prison: Adilur Rahman Khan, 63, and Nasiruddin Elan, 57. The two are heads of the humanitarian organization Odhikar, one of the most important in the country, and for years they have been documenting the disappearances of activists critical of the government, alleged political assassinations and violence committed by the police. The charges for which they were found guilty concern a document published a decade ago that contained an account of what the organization’s investigations determined were government-commissioned assassinations, and in particular “for having published and circulated false information that hurt religious sentiments and threatened the image of the state.”

Just a few days earlier, the United Nations had expressed concern about intimidation and violence committed within Bangladesh’s courts against activists and opposition political leaders, calling the state of democracy in the country “worrying.”

In the courtroom, I asked Shuvro vai ( Adilur’s nick name) you had opportunity to flee the country to avoid the conviction. He laughed at me and replied, “it was my struggle to protect human rights. & I continued it”. As I asked, PP said he could be happier if they were jailed 8+ pic.twitter.com/srYOeV2tVJ — MUKTADIR rashid ROMEO (@muktadirnewage) September 14, 2023

