In Banja Luka, a kilogram of cocaine was seized, one person was arrested Info

The Banjaluka police seized 1,100 grams of cocaine and arrested SK, who found drugs in his car, said Milana Stojanović, spokesperson for the Banjaluka Police Department.

Stojanović said that the police officers of this administration arrested SK from Banjaluka last night around 21:00 on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of unauthorized production and trafficking of drugs.

She stated that during the search of the passenger vehicle “Audi” used by the arrested person, around 1,100 grams of cocaine were found and confiscated.

The search was carried out based on the order of the duty judge of the Basic Court in Banja Luka, with the consent of the duty prosecutor of the Banja Luka District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Stojanović stated that during the search, the vehicle was confiscated, as well as other items that could be linked to the execution of the above-mentioned criminal act.

The arrested SK was taken to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banja Luka this evening.

According to unofficial data, the value of confiscated items, drugs and vehicles is around 65,000 euros.



