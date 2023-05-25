Home » In Banja Luka, some settlements do not have electricity due to the storm Info
In Banja Luka, some settlements do not have electricity due to the storm Info

In Banja Luka, some settlements do not have electricity due to the storm Info

The Banja Luka settlements of Šargovac, Predgrađe and Han Kola were left without electricity today due to malfunctions caused by the storm, it was reported from “Elektrokrajina” Banja Luka.

The teams of “Elektrokrajina” have gone to the field and are working to eliminate faults in substations in these settlements.

The substation in Šargovac was completely burned down, which is why a complete reconstruction is necessary, and the establishment of a proper supply of consumers is expected tomorrow at around 12:00 p.m.

Due to the large amount of precipitation, the substation in Kozarska street / Kočićev vijenac neighborhood was partially flooded, but due to the emergency response of the field teams and the installation of pumps to pump out the water, the supply of electricity was not interrupted.

