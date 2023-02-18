Telefonica, Ericsson e Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have announced the launch of the first commercial 5G millimeter (mmWave) mobile network in Spain al Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

This technology milestone will allow compatible user device partners to access Telefonica’s mmWave 5G network powered by Ericsson at the event. At the event, Qualcomm Technologies will showcase the wide range of 5G mmWave devices global platforms powered by the Snapdragon mobile platforms driving the progress of the industry.

Using 5G mmWave spectrum is the optimal way to achieve high speeds and capacities and to deliver the best 5G experience in crowded areas.

Of particular interest is the role of 5G mmWave in the area of ​​fixed wireless access, digitization and Industry 4.0, providing ultra-high performance coverage and allowing an entirely new range of use cases to be explored. With high network capacity and dramatic performance boost, this 5G mmWave implementation will enable an amazing 5G user experience for visitors to the Mobile World Congress in pavilion 3 of La Fira, enabling ultra-fast, low-latency mobile connectivity that will transform the way mobile connectivity is implemented.

Telefónica is the only service provider in Spain to have acquired a full 1 GHz spectrum, which will make Telefónica the first company to offer download speeds of more than 5 Gbps and upload speeds of 1 Gbps in the future. This massive spectrum will enable the use of bandwidth-intensive applications such as multiview cameras and user-generated content in crowded sports venues such as football stadiums. It will enhance immersive experiences such as VR and AR and provide industrial and manufacturing companies with the critical communication tools they need to go completely wireless and more competitive by embracing technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation in a completely flexible environment.

The 5G mmWave deployment will cover Hall 3 of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona using the high bandwidth of the mmWave spectrum that Telefónica secured from the recent Spanish spectrum auction. Ericsson is supplying its AIR 5322 mmWave radio and 6651 high-capacity RAN processor to enable 5G millimeter coverage. The radio access network equipment is powered by the Ericsson Silicon chipset, which offers industry-leading light weight and energy efficiency advantages, as well as unique performance and innovative features.

Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mmWave device bar at its booth (Hall 3, 3E10) will showcase 5G mmWave devices powered by Snapdragon mobile platformsincluding high-end commercial smartphones, PCs, CPEs, hotspots, and more.

Millimeter band connectivity will allow for multiple advantages, addressing areas with intense traffic needs such as indoor and outdoor hot spots, enhancing existing city macro-sites, densifying urban and suburban road sites or using macro-tower sites to extend the coverage of fixed wireless access service by fiber as a complement to the deployment of fiber in challenging areas.

“This commercial implementation of 5G mmWave services that we are launching as a result of our work with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, together with the huge spectrum that Telefónica obtained in the last auction, is the latest milestone in a series of long-term 5G projects term that Telefónica has developed in collaboration with companies and institutions over the last 3 years”, he has declared Gerardo Rovira, director of access radio of Telefónica España. “This demonstrates Telefónica’s commitment to the development and leadership of a strong 5G ecosystem that will be a key factor in delivering attractive services to both the public and private sectors.”

“Our collaboration with Telefónica and Qualcomm Technologies to deliver this 5G mmWave technology leap in Spain will fundamentally change the mobile connectivity experience for consumers and businesses, making it faster, more accessible and more reliable,” ha dichiarato Somaya El-Marrakchi, Head of Networks, Ericsson Iberia. “The millimeter band opens a new paradigm in the deployment of 5G technology that will provide operators with a powerful tool to complement their existing network deployment strategy to increase performance and capacity with different needs.”

“We are proud to continue working with industry partners such as Telefonica and Ericsson to push the boundaries of connectivity and enable robust consumer experiences.” said Dino Flore, vice president, Technology, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “Being able to showcase the first commercial implementation of 5G mmWave services in Spain at MWC 2023 in Barcelona is an example of another significant milestone for 5G mmWave in Europe.”