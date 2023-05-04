In Belarus dissident blogger Roman Protasevich was sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Belarusian court on Wednesday sentenced blogger Roman Protasevich to eight years in prison, finding him guilty of organizing mass riots, publicly inciting acts of terrorism, leading an extremist group and defaming the authoritarian president of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko.

Protasevich is 27 years old and was the head of a Telegram channelNexta, considered essential for the free circulation of news in a country where press freedom is very limited, but also central to the organization of the huge anti-government demonstrations held against Lukashenko in 2020, after the president was re-elected in a hotly contested election. Protasevich was arrested in 2021, when the Belarusian authorities had diverted a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius (Lithuania) to the airport in the capital Minsk.

Last May, a Belarusian court sentenced Sofia Sapega, Protasevich’s girlfriend, to six years in prison on charges of inciting social hatred and illegally disseminating information about other people’s private lives without their consent: this The latest accusation refers to personal information of Belarusian politicians and officials that according to the Sapega court he disseminated on the Internet. Instead, Protasevich was accused of committing more than 1,500 crimes.

After their arrest, both Protasevich and Sapega had appeared in some videos released by the Belarusian authorities and in which they appeared to confess to their alleged illegal activities, most likely forced by the regime.