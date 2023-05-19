In Benin, local products are trying to resist foreign competition – La source d’infos

In Benin, competition between “Made in Benin” and imported products is fierce. A look back at these local products that have fallen into disuse with Idrissou Imorou, customs colonel, who has just defended his doctoral thesis on this subject.

Customs Colonel Idrissou Imorou defended this Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Academy of Management Sciences in Paris, France, his doctoral thesis on the role of customs in promoting the consumption of local products in Benin.

Several Beninese companies lower the curtain

The general objective of this thesis is to show that Beninese customs can significantly influence the competitiveness of local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and encourage the consumption of local products.

Market in Benin. © Wikipedia Commons

For the applicant, one of the major characteristics of the current international economic environment is ” increased consumer demand“. Therefore, he points out, the consumer is at the heart of the managerial concerns of today’s company as the main partner, guarantor of its profitability, its growth, even its competitiveness“. He adds, ” the relationship with customers thus becomes an important factor for the development of a company’s turnover“. SMEs being sources of economic development, the entrepreneurial dynamic would then be negatively impacted if the consumer does not have a preference for the product of the territory, suggested Idrissou Imorou.

Yet in Benin, he notes, ” sectors such as agri-food, textiles, and stationery are negatively affected by competition from foreign products, particularly from Asia“. To believe it, several companies have closed, before specifying that the few that still remain are threatened with extinction as the competition is fierce.

Sacks of imported rice. © Wikipedia Commons

5% local rice at Dantokpa market

« In a corner of the Dantokpa market, where we carried out an exploratory study on the consumption of local products, we noticed that on the shelves of rice dealers, for example, we only have 5% of local rice varieties.“, lamented the framework of Beninese customs, before adding that the remaining 95% are from Thailand, India, Vietnam, China.

According to him, the phenomenon is significant especially in the sector of imported poultry and fish. ” It is gaining momentum and spreading to all sectors“, he indicated. ” The reluctance of the people of Benin towards local products is often explained by the high cost of ‘Made in Benin’.«

Panoramic view Dantokpa market in Benin. © Wikipedia Commons

Restore the image of “Made in Benin”

However, the massive presence of foreign products on the Beninese market brings hundreds of billions of francs into the coffers of the State, he insisted. The State, he will say, is therefore faced with a dilemma: leave foreign products on the Beninese market and then sacrifice local industries? Or restrict the presence of foreign products on the Beninese market and deprive itself of sources of financing from the national budget?

Beyond the legitimate questions of product quality, this competition from foreign products compromises the emergence of local production, suggested Idrissou Imorou, author of the book Get to know customs better (2018). In its scientific approach, it intends to enlighten entrepreneurs in the agri-food sector in their decision-making in terms of promoting the supply of agri-food products and encouraging consumers to adopt these local products.

According to him, customs measures can help improve the competitiveness of Beninese agri-food SMEs and the consumption of local products.