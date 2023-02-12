Home World In Berlin the center-right wins, the outgoing mayor of the SPD supported by Scholz-breaking latest news is defeated
World

In Berlin the center-right wins, the outgoing mayor of the SPD supported by Scholz-breaking latest news is defeated

by admin
In Berlin the center-right wins, the outgoing mayor of the SPD supported by Scholz-breaking latest news is defeated

Cdu clearly ahead in local elections in Berlin: according to exit polls ZDF, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union obtained 28% of the votes with candidate Kai Wegner against Franziska Giffey’s SPD, the outgoing mayor supported by chancellor Olaf Scholz, who obtained 18%, tied with the Verdi by Bettina Jarasch. The left of the Linke would have 13%, the ultra-right of the AfD 9% and the liberals of the FDP 5%. The SPD loses its leadership in the German capital after 22 years. The vote was repeated according to the provisions of the Constitutional Court of the Land of Berlin after the serious irregularities found in the local elections of 2021. However, the CDU should not reach the numbers to govern, the government would remain on the left: for the post of mayor, there is a challenge between Spd and Verdi.

«A phenomenal result – exults the candidate of the Cdu Kai Wegner -. We entered the election campaign with the clear message that we want Berlin to work. Berliners have chosen change». Wegner also stressed that the city-land needs a stable governing coalition. For the SPD, Mayor Giffey, 44, said: «It’s not first place and we don’t know yet if it will be second. We must clearly say that the Berliners were not satisfied. But we only had a year to prove what we could do. The CDU is clearly the stronger party and we have to see now what this means for us. Our goal is and remains to be the strongest party in this Land.” However, Giffey also underlined that “it is necessary to build a stable coalition government”.

See also  ◤Global pandemic◢ A new outbreak broke out and the community infected 14 provinces in China![Audio included]| China Press China Press

After the 2021 election Franziska Giffey had assumed the leadership of a tripartite coalition with the Greens and Linke. Pending the definitive results, several coalitions remain possible.

You may also like

Turkey earthquake, newborn rescued from rubble after 120...

The Catholic Church is not doing well in...

Earthquake Turkey and Syria, over 33 thousand victims....

The references A Certain Ratio premiere the advance...

Ukraine latest news. From Kiev sanctions another 200...

Ukraine, the story of captured Wagner mercenaries: “Suicide...

Turkey, 110 arrested for the collapse of buildings...

miner prijedor fighter kup bih | Sports

Moldova PM and government resign as president nominates...

Sanremo 2023, last in fourth place and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy