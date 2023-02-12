Cdu clearly ahead in local elections in Berlin: according to exit polls ZDF, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union obtained 28% of the votes with candidate Kai Wegner against Franziska Giffey’s SPD, the outgoing mayor supported by chancellor Olaf Scholz, who obtained 18%, tied with the Verdi by Bettina Jarasch. The left of the Linke would have 13%, the ultra-right of the AfD 9% and the liberals of the FDP 5%. The SPD loses its leadership in the German capital after 22 years. The vote was repeated according to the provisions of the Constitutional Court of the Land of Berlin after the serious irregularities found in the local elections of 2021. However, the CDU should not reach the numbers to govern, the government would remain on the left: for the post of mayor, there is a challenge between Spd and Verdi.

«A phenomenal result – exults the candidate of the Cdu Kai Wegner -. We entered the election campaign with the clear message that we want Berlin to work. Berliners have chosen change». Wegner also stressed that the city-land needs a stable governing coalition. For the SPD, Mayor Giffey, 44, said: «It’s not first place and we don’t know yet if it will be second. We must clearly say that the Berliners were not satisfied. But we only had a year to prove what we could do. The CDU is clearly the stronger party and we have to see now what this means for us. Our goal is and remains to be the strongest party in this Land.” However, Giffey also underlined that “it is necessary to build a stable coalition government”. See also ◤Global pandemic◢ A new outbreak broke out and the community infected 14 provinces in China![Audio included]| China Press China Press