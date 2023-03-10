Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the challenge between big government and small government. The strategy and image of big government, versus that of a narrow-gauge Washington. Between an expansive concept of public activity, in the name of socio-economic imperatives, and a reductive one, especially in welfare. Joe Biden takes the Republican leaders head on in the field of economic policy. Gauntlet: A nearly $6.9 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2024 that defends significant social and military spending. And that also to reduce the deficit of the federal coffers, it relies, once again, above all on the government’s hand of the taxman, which is heavier against billionaires and the wealthy classes, companies and speculative activities.

Battle Budget

It is a battle plan, also and perhaps above all a political and electoral manifesto, if, like today, it seems certain that he will run for a second term in the White House in 2024. That more than aspiring to get his priorities approved or to identify possible compromises (it is certain that the Republicans will block him in the House, where they have the majority) aims to outline and bring out opposing philosophies. The opposition will now have to come out with its own alternative budget, resulting in heart-pounding negotiations.

Day X of the debt ceiling

The first, dramatic battle in this war of ideas and parties will not be long in coming and will take place on the debt ceiling: the conservatives have made it clear that they intend to use the fact that the US has reached the maximum level of federal debt permitted by law , 31.4 trillion, as a weapon to push their priorities, based on cuts in discretionary spending. They intend to avoid maneuvers on automatic and popular programs such as Medicare, health care for the elderly, and Social Security, public pensions, but their plans still to be completed provide for drastic savings in this chapter such as foreign aid and domestic assistance for the less well-off, such as food stamps for the poor and other services where stricter work requirements would be introduced. They say they are willing to raise or suspend the ceiling to avert government defaults or paralysis, day X is lurking for the summer, they are in exchange for similar concessions, rejected instead by the White House.

Biden’s formula for reducing deficits

Biden actually pays homage to fiscal austerity concerns amid soaring federal spending and the federal deficit during the Covid and pre-Covid years, and is dedicating new attention to deleveraging strategies. To cut three trillion dollars in ten years from the deficit, however, he resorts once again to the arsenal of the government, to the increase of the tax burden on the highest incomes and large companies. From here comes five trillion in a decade, thanks among other things to a quadrupled tax on stock buybacks to 4%, corporate tax rates raised to 28% from 21% and maximum personal tax rates brought back to 39.6% from 37 per cent . Then a minimum tax of 25% on billionaires is triggered and that on capital gains, for investors with incomes above one million, doubles from 20% to a top of 39.6%. Medicare will in turn collect higher revenues from higher income taxes above $400,000 a year. Again: the oil companies lose 31 billion in subsidies. And among the new taxes also the progressive introduction of a 30% tax on the electricity consumed by the mining of cryptocurrencies.

Spending programs

But, alongside cuts and new revenues, the White House lists a series of wide-ranging spending programs dear to Democrats, often strengthened or new. Among the increases in military budget items are increases in aid to Ukraine of six billion. For international challenges, in particular with China, other items have also been allocated alongside that of the Pentagon, such as funds for tightening on investment controls. Above all, however, the home front counts: 300 billion goes to free basic college and kindergartens and a billion for clean nuclear fusion. About 400 billion goes to childcare, 150 to care for the elderly at home, 400 to expand health services, 325 to ensure paid absences for workers, one hundred for housing subsidies. Tax credits for families and other aid against child poverty would return for three years, at a cost of 400 billion.