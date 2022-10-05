BIRMINGHAM – A disastrous conference for a conservative party that seems to have melted away after 12 long and difficult years in power. They seem like the last days of Rome. Seldom had such a flop been seen in British politics, superior to the chaos of the conferences of the Labor Party then led by Jeremy Corbyn. For several observers such as former Whitehall editor-in-chief and Financial Times correspondent James Blitz, we have witnessed something “unprecedented,” the most chaotic party conference of recent times.