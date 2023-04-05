In Brazil, four children They were killed and four others were injured by a man who entered a kindergarten in Blumenau, in the south of the country, with a hatchet. The police said the attacker was a 25-year-old man: he entered the kindergarten at nine in the morning, local time, climbing over a wall and surrendered when the officers arrived. He had previously been sued for bodily harm, fighting and possession of cocaine. The children who died are between four and seven years old. Among the injured children, one was in serious condition, he had to undergo neck surgery and a blood transfusion. His condition is now stable.

During a press conference, the police chief said that the investigations are still ongoing and defined what happened as an “isolated case”: “This is not a coordinated action, it is important to underline this to prevent unfounded news from spreading and panic”. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent his condolences on Twitter to the families of the killed children, speaking of “unacceptable monstrosity”: