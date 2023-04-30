Home » In Brazil, the blockade of Telegram has been suspended
In Brazil, the blockade of Telegram has been suspended

Brazilian companies that offer internet connection services have suspended the blocking of Telegram after a federal judge partially revised the sentence with which it was taken offline.

A court in the state of Espírito Santo had ordered the blocking of the app after Telegram operators refused to hand over all the data in their possession regarding the information and activities of two neo-Nazi groups. The request was made following an attack carried out last November in two schools in the city of Aracruz: a 16-year-old boy had killed four people by gunfire, and subsequent investigations revealed that he had anticipated the his intentions in two neo-Nazi chats on Telegram.

Although the blockade has been suspended, the judge has maintained a daily fine of one million reals, around 180,000 euros, until Telegram provides the requested data.

