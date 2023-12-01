in Brazil the first three applications for mobile network security

With this initiative, Claro, TIM and Vivo will open their networks to developers from all over the world, enabling the creation of more secure digital services.

A leader in digital innovation and 5G technology in Latin America, the Brazil adds another milestone to its cutting-edge profile.

As part of the global GSMA Open Gateway initiative, mobile operators Claro, TIM and Vivo announced the launch of three Application Programmable Interfaces (API) network services focused on improving digital security: Number Verify, SIM Swap and Device Location.

The announcement, the first in the region supported by multiple operators, was made yesterday during an event organized by GSMA in the city of São Paulo.

Launched earlier this year at Barcelona MWCl‘iniziativa GSMA Open Gateway rrepresents a turning point in how the global telecommunications industry designs and brings to market new mobile apps, immersive and digital services.

Once fully operational, it should also enable the mobile industry, businesses and developers to offer better digital experiences on 5G networks for the benefit of customers, society and the economy.

GSMA Open Gateway it’s a framework common and open between operators that makes life easier for developers and cloud providers to build more secure apps and services that communicate seamlessly with each other and work across all devices and for all customers. This is done through unique access points to mobile networks known as APIs. From Brazil to China, from Norway to New Zealand, around 40 mobile operator groups around the world, representing 228 mobile networks and 64% of global connections, are already part of the initiative.

GSMA: Open Gateway APIs in Brazil

The APIs introduced by Brazilian operators, the first of an evolutionary path, are focused on fighting digital fraud, for mobile commerce and financial institutions. The project was developed with privacy as the main design.

The three APIs are:

Number Verify: It offers seamless verification of a user’s phone number, providing the next generation of strong authentication and user experience. It’s a simple evolution path for any business that uses phone numbers and SMS with one-time passwords. Instead of relying on SMS, Number Verify can be automatically and seamlessly activated to verify a user’s identity. This not only improves the user experience, but also eliminates potential problems, such as not receiving a text message or difficulties related to limited familiarity with the technology.

SIM Swap: It is used to check if a particular phone number has recently changed SIM cards. This helps prevent account hijacking attacks, where scammers take control of the account owner’s SIM card using social engineering techniques and stolen personal data. For example, at the time of a financial transaction, a financial institution can check whether the relationship between the customer’s phone number and SIM card has been changed recently, helping them decide whether or not to approve the transaction.

Device Location: It allows organizations to confirm whether a certain device is in a certain location, which can help spot and prevent fake transactions. This can help protect customers from scammers using GPS manipulation, known as Fake GPS. The API provides instant validation of the location area provided by the mobile device owner to a service and the device’s approximate location area on the operator’s network, to prevent manipulation. For example, delivery app companies can use this technology to ensure that drivers and passengers are delivering to the correct customer.

All three APIs presented by Brazilian operators should be commercially available by the end of 2023. Not only that, the Open Gateway ecosystem is preparing for significant growth in Brazil in 2024, with new partners NTT Data and Vonage, part of Ericsson, joining the initiative.

What changes for mobile telephony

The telco industry expects this will accelerate the growth of digital services and apps, ensuring they integrate seamlessly with national mobile networks, as well as hundreds of others around the world. As part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, these APIs will be federated locally and globally, meaning that in addition to Brazil’s 145 million mobile customers, developers can reach new customers outside of Brazil as the initiative grows.

For this first set of APIs, local operators collaborated with strategic partners such as Infobip and Microsoft Azure as a service platform.

The GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published in CAMARA, the open source project to enable developers to access advanced networking capabilities, led by the Linux Foundation in collaboration with GSMA.

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

