In Cagliari, Palermo will find Goldaniga and Viola again: a former rosanero recovering

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

In Cagliari – for the match on the 37th day of Serie B – Palermo will not only find Claudio Ranieri among the “ex”. In addition to the coach, who wore the rosanero jersey from 1984 to 1986, Edoardo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo will find Goldaniga and Viola again in Cagliari: a recovering former rosanero appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».