In California the heavy rains of the last few days have caused major floods and the death of two people. The floods have made it necessary to evacuate almost 10,000 people from some areas and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has authorized a state of emergency which will allow aid to be sent and reconstruction to be financed.

The very heavy rains affected northern and central California in particular, where numerous blackouts were reported. More than a foot of rain fell in some areas, causing streams to overflow and flooding. The flooding of some rivers could be amplified by the melting of the snow that had accumulated in the mountainous areas in recent days, following some heavy snowfalls. Many people were left stranded by the snow and are now having further problems following the floods.

