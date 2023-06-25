In California, human remains have been found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January

California authorities said human remains were found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January. The remains were found by some hikers in a wooded area on top of a mountain in the county of San Bernardino: the county sheriff has announced that identification tests are underway by the coroner, and that in the coming days announced the result. Sands is known for starring in scores of movies including Room with a view (1985) James Ivory e Naked lunch (1991) by David Cronenberg, but also in dozens of television series. He is 65 years old, lives in California and is passionate about the mountains; he had set out on Friday, January 13, for a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, and had been heard from since then and he had been declared missing.

