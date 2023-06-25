Home » In California, human remains have been found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January
World

In California, human remains have been found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January

by admin
In California, human remains have been found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January

California authorities said human remains were found in the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared in January. The remains were found by some hikers in a wooded area on top of a mountain in the county of San Bernardino: the county sheriff has announced that identification tests are underway by the coroner, and that in the coming days announced the result. Sands is known for starring in scores of movies including Room with a view (1985) James Ivory e Naked lunch (1991) by David Cronenberg, but also in dozens of television series. He is 65 years old, lives in California and is passionate about the mountains; he had set out on Friday, January 13, for a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, and had been heard from since then and he had been declared missing.

See also  Ukraine, China: the 19 points of the document for the resolution of the crisis

You may also like

In Germany, the ultra-right wins the first local...

Renaming of Russia Memorial Day beats Japan’s deterioration...

Dejan Radonjić close to taking over Budućnosti |...

Wagner’s rebellion reveals “several cracks”. Talks between Putin...

from 3-0 to 3-2 with Switzerland but back...

Russia, 24 hours of chaos that made Putin...

Kosovo and Serbia volleyball players at the Balkan...

Grecia, exit poll: vittoria netta di Mitsotakis

List of the USA national team for the...

After the “coup”, the correspondent from the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy