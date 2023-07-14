In Cameroon, a summit of bloggers ~ Mondoblog

Bonjour,

In June, the Heads of State of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros traveled to Ukraine and Russia to offer the leaders of the two countries ways to restore peace. This visit and its fallout are on the cover of this new Mondoblog newsletter. The other major subject is the 4th Summit of Bloggers of Cameroon which was held in Yaoundé and which was marked by the presence of a delegation representing the Association of Chadian Bloggers. Other topics of this newsletter are: racism, mystical sources of diseases, music, smile and spelling.

Ukraine – Russia: African mediation

During a mediation mission that ended on June 17 in St Petersburg with a meeting with Vladimir Putin, a delegation of four African presidents tried to bring the Russian and Ukrainian heads of state to the discussion table. A mission with mixed results, because Cyril Ramaphosa, Macky Sall, Hakainde Hichilema and Azali Assoumani were dismissed by Volodymyr Zelensky, who received them in Kiev. Mamadou Magarem Fall welcomes the African involvement in this conflict which has raised concerns about food security on the continent. For the blogger, this African action should lead countries to think about stepping up investments to achieve food self-sufficiency and thus reduce their vulnerability to crises occurring elsewhere in the world.

SUMMIT – RACISM – MYSTICISM

I participated in the 4th Cameroon Bloggers Summit

The fourth Cameroon Bloggers Summit was held in June in Yaoundé. A meeting that saw the remarkable participation of members of the Association of Bloggers of Chad. Mahamat Alhadj is part of the delegation of Chadian bloggers who took over the capital of Cameroon. He takes stock of his participation in this summit.

Like a crime of racialized bad

France has just gone through an episode of violence caused by the death of a teenager at the hands of a policeman. In the middle of the fire that set France ablaze, a poem. That of Cameroonian Marina Has, which takes the voice of a young black man who will continue his studies in the West. Who talks about his apprehensions and the extremely cautious advice given to him.

Exploring the conundrum of diseases

In Togo, as in many other countries in Africa, illnesses and other misfortunes are often attributed a paranormal dimension. Thus, the search for a cure sometimes takes place far from the hospital system. The esoteric, mystical dimension comes into play when one suspects unnatural origins. Serge Bama deciphers the role of these medicines of another kind.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

My first time in Fenerive-Est

9 must-have Cameroonian songs

That little smile that disturbs

It’s a natural, untamed place that Tias visited for the first time. After a seven-hour drive from the Malagasy capital, the blogger arrives in Fenerive-Est. A coastal city with still under-exploited tourist potential.

On the occasion of the celebration of the music festival, the Cameroonian Lisa Abou listed 9 songs that have a special flavor for her. The one that relaxes, the one to dance for two, the one that makes you sad, the one that we don’t assume, the one of the evenings…

It is a harmless gesture, which should be part of the daily life of each of us. But which, in a curious way, can cause annoyance. It’s about the smile. Ruben Reyes likes to smile and obviously it bothers grumpy people around him.

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

The film The little Mermaid just released in theaters. The announcement of the cast of this Hollywood film caused intense turmoil because of the choice of the actress to embody the main character of this fiction. Indeed, for some people who expressed themselves on social networks on this occasion, it is inconceivable that Ariel, the little mermaid, is embodied by a black actress. A controversy that made the Ivorian blogger think Corelia Porquet. What does this affair reveal about the place of African-American actresses in the cinematographic and more broadly cultural space in the United States? What does this affair reveal about the image that black women can have of themselves?

MONDOTUTO: WRITING WITHOUT SPELLING MISTAKES

Every day we write articles. The writing is fluid, the thinking crystal clear and the ideas come together very precisely. No comprehension problem in sight. Everything seems neat. Then, all of a sudden, there is doubt. Should I put an “s” or an “x”? Is it necessary to tune the verb or should we leave it as it is? How to agree pronominal verbs or even compound nouns? When should you put a hyphen or an accent? You look to the right, you look to the left. Then you hesitate. This tutorial is the solution. It provides you with some essential spelling rules to produce articles without typos from now on.

This newsletter was written by Cameroonian blogger René Nkowa.

He hosts the blog From Douala With Love ».

