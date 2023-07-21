In Cameroon, child labor is no longer a scourge. ~ All O

They are 4 million children in Cameroon to have believed that after the efforts made during the school year, the holidays would bring with them comfort. But that was without counting on the fervent defenders of “useful” holidays. Holidays and suffering therefore go together, hand in hand.

Child labor Child labor (Source: istockphoto)

During the holidays in Cameroon, one especially helplessly witnesses an alarming increase in cases of child labor. Day and night, more and more children are released into the streets to carry out small businesses in order to help the family to live or even to prepare for the start of the school year. Who are these children? Where are their parents? But above all, when did child abuse become so commonplace in this country? So many questions I ask myself.

Child labor normalized.

Seeing this image on stories, I felt a pain that I cannot describe that took on even more proportions when I saw the reactions of some people who tried to explain such a heartbreaking image, an image that alone shows the depth of this scourge that is child labour.

Child working in Cameroon (Source: Fabrice Okala)

“It’s just the holidays, the children don’t have to help their parents. “, “It teaches them a sense of responsibility and develops an aptitude. “, “There are children who do it for fun, why see evil everywhere? ” etc. They said. The only answer is: He is a child. It’s not for kids to take care of families or prepare for back to school, they don’t have to develop business skills when they barely understand how it works. the world. With bad weather, problematic traffic and road conditions, sexual predators and other forms of danger, how do adults manage to be calm about the idea that their offspring are potentially exposed to this?

Who are the responsibles?

Child sorting waste to sell it Child working in a construction site Children who work (Source: Iwaria.com)

Nearly 28% of working children aged 5-11 and 35% of working children aged 12-14 are out of school. Even worse : 79 million of them carry out dangerous activities and millions more are at riskaccording l’UNICEF. Child labor is a violation of fundamental human rights and has been shown to stunt their development, which can lead to lifelong physical or psychological harm and evidence shows that there is a strong link between household poverty and child labor and that child labor perpetuates poverty from generation to generation by keeping them out of school and limiting their opportunities for social advancement according to’O.I.T.

This decrease in human resources has been linked to weak economic growth and slow social development. According to recent ILO studies, the elimination of child labor in transition and developing economies could generate economic benefits that far outweigh the costs associated mainly with investments in improving social and educational services. » International Labor Organization (

Excerpt from a France 24 report from 2021

Here, we hit the state and its government for everything and for nothing and with good reason I admit. But parents and legal guardians are just as responsible for these abuses. Family planning services are almost free in all public hospitals in order to allow families in precarious situations to regulate births and avoid sinking even further into this. And the guardians have the possibility of asking to go to the social services to apply for state aid.

How to reduce this scourge?

Children having fun (Source: Iwaria.com)

Since 2019, 39% of Cameroonians live below the poverty line according to the World Bank, and this percentage is only changing. In particular because of the weak economic growth of the country but above all a low access to contraception that I had already mentioned elsewhere in my post concerning the deprivation of the right to abortion. The State has a civic duty to take care of its population and to offer it a framework conducive to its development, but it must be recognized that it has failed in this mission so far..

So what should be done? Waiting for the state to do its job at the risk of it never happening? While waiting for beings who did not ask to come into the world, must they pay the price? It is men who make a State and not the reverse. It’s time to ask ourselves what kind of men we want to be. What are we doing as citizens to make things better?

We have the power and the duty to offer a better life to our children, to make better choices, for us, for our children but also for the Cameroon that we want.

