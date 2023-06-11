In Canada, the start of the fire season has never been so bad

In recent weeks, thousands of wildfires in Canada have burned millions of square kilometers and forced more than 100,000 people from their homes. Every year in Canada at this time there are fires, even very serious ones, but according to experts there has never been such a serious start to the season. “I’m not a big proponent of these kinds of claims, but it’s unprecedented,” said Michael Flannigan, a professor at Thompson Rivers University.

According to Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), there are currently 426 active fires across the country, down from 441 on Wednesday. The number of fires considered out of control also decreased slightly, from 256 on Wednesday to 230 on Saturday thanks mainly to the rains that affected the Quebec area. This year 46 thousand square kilometers have burned: according to CIFFC data it is the second worst year of the last 30. In 1994 71 thousand square kilometers had burned, but in the whole fire season.

State officials said the fires will continue to be very large and severe in the coming months as well. The peak is usually reached in the hottest months, i.e. July and August. Fires had started in April in British Columbia and Alberta in western Canada. In the following weeks, they had also formed in the east, in the provinces of Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario. While those in the west are largely under control, those that have developed in the east continue to expand. Fires in Canada are usually more common in the western provinces, and it is rather unusual for fires to occur in so many different areas at the same time.

Fires take advantage of abnormal weather conditions, favored and increasingly frequent due to climate change. The high temperatures recorded in Canada have made the snow melt faster and the vegetation withered. In the event of lightning strikes or arsonists, plants burn much faster and fires spread rapidly. “Scientists have been warning us about these consequences for years,” said Katrina Moser, chair of Western University’s geography and environment department. “Everyone should work to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. This is the key thing: these fires are telling us something.