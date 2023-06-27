In Catalonia, women can go topless in public pools, says the Catalan government

The government of Catalonia, an autonomous community of Spain (similar to our regions), has sent a letter to all municipalities on the regulation to be adopted in public swimming pools with respect to the possibility for women to go topless in the swimming pool. The question had already been addressed by one law approved by the regional government in 2020, very generic, which forbade municipalities to discriminate against people on the basis, among other things, of ethnicity, skin colour, any conditions of disability and also physical appearance or clothing. In recent years, however, in some municipal swimming pools the practice had been prevented by the introduction of some municipal ordinances, in contradiction with the regional law because they forced women to cover their breasts. Dozens of complaints followed every summer, notably from members of a feminist group called Mugrons Lliures (meaning “free nipples”) which has been fighting against discrimination against women for years.

In the letter, the Catalan government reaffirmed its position on the issue, saying that “forbidding women to be shirtless in public swimming pools constitutes discrimination.” In particular it says:

“The ban on women’s shirtless or breastfeeding, as well as the wearing of longer bathing suits, are acts that exclude a part of the population from accessing certain services and violate everyone’s choice over their own body”.

The regional government, led by the leftist and pro-independence Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), can in theory to fine up to 500,000 euros for any municipality that violates the law.