In Catania there is no drinking water, an emergency caused by electricity blackouts – breaking latest news

Sicily is experiencing an unprecedented scenario in many respects and not only due to the torrid heat and fires that devastate various areas of the island but also due to the continuous electricity blackouts and the conditions of serious hardship in various cities (or parts of metropolitan areas) without water.

In 2021 there was the heat record in Europe recorded in Sicily, in Floridia (in the Syracuse area), 48.8 degrees. The temperatures now reach 47 degrees in some areas of Etna and the Syracuse area, but the current inconveniences are greater than in the recent past. The hot African wind blows and invests an island already on its last legs for consecutive weeks with high and rising temperatures, in which many cities are in haywire due to continuous and even prolonged electricity blackouts. Houses without air conditioners running due to lack of electricity become ovens.

Also in several cities there is a shortage of water. A situation of profound discomfort lives in Catania. In the city there are many areas simultaneously without light and without water. Citizens report that there is a large area of ​​the metropolis that has already accumulated 60 hours without light and without water. A similar situation has never happened in the last few decades in the Etna metropolis. In a popular area of ​​Catania some citizens took to the streets for a desperate protest, and the police had to intervene to calm the spirits.

What happen? All the Sidra production plants (a company 100% owned by the Municipality that manages the water network in the Etna capital and in some hinterland towns) and other suppliers have been stopped for several hours due to an interruption in the electricity supply. «The city of Catania – communicates Sidra – at the moment is substantially almost entirely without water. As communicated by the Production Area, it is not possible to make forecasts on the times for restoring the water service as the latter depend on the times for restoring the electricity service by E-Distribuzione. The regional civil protection, at the instigation of the director of the department, Salvo Cocina, is monitoring the situation relating to the disconnection of electricity in the Catania area ».

«All the mayors have been contacted – claims the Civil Protection – to verify and report the critical issues relating to social-health structures, drinking water wells, families with the elderly and children without water or without electricity, in primis. Both the Acoset and Sidra companies had declared problems with the water supply in the area in recent days».

Difficult situation also in Acireale, an Etna city of 50 thousand inhabitants, the situation is difficult both due to the long blackouts and the lack of water. Today long blackout also in the populous municipality of Paternò, at the foot of Etna. In Catania and Acireale, where the municipal operational centers have been established, voluntary organizations have been activated to assist the population and are operational with the availability of transport and rescue.

In consideration of the heat waves that are affecting the whole region and the electricity blackouts, the head of the Sicilian Civil Protection has issued some guidelines asking, among other things, the mayors of the most affected municipalities, especially those with electricity blackouts, to activate the municipal operating centers and its components to provide assistance to the needy population and for water network disruptions, and to inform the regional civil protection operations room of the activation of the Coc, of the measures adopted and of any situation that creates problems.

In Catania and eastern Sicily, the inconvenience caused by the closure and slow reopening of the Catania airport also weighs heavily, which also has repercussions on tourism and economics. According to the president of Assoesercenti Sicilia Salvo Politino “a loss of around 40 million euros per day for businesses is estimated”.

The situation is so difficult that Minister Adolfo Urso has defined the situation as intolerable, «by now it is clear that there has been a lack of planning and that there has been a lack of checks on the infrastructure programs announced and never implemented. The damage to the production system of Catania and the system of eastern Sicily is serious».

Very problematic situation also in Syracuse and in the Ragusa area. In a central area of ​​Syracuse there was a long power blackout. In the tourist city yesterday the mercury exceeded 46 degrees and today it exceeded 40 degrees, and there are thousands of families without electricity. Citizens’ complaints and protests are inevitable. Several areas of the Ragusa area are affected by fires. In Vittoria, in the southeast of the island (home to the largest fruit and vegetable market in the south), a city of 80,000 inhabitants, flames threatened the hospital, smoke invaded the area in front of it. Dramatic situation in Nisseno The fire emergency in Sicily has a new very problematic fulcrum in the center of the island.

The fires are hitting some areas of Nisseno very hard, houses destroyed, countryside in smoke, reeds devastated in the Lake Soprana nature reserve. The greatest damage is in Serradifalco, where there is the oriented reserve of Lago Soprana, the fire that inflicted very serious damage to the reserve has spread to the surrounding area, destroying the countryside and houses. There are dead animals, very serious damage to plants, displaced people. The fires also affect Caltanissetta, a vast blaze that has spread to a peripheral area has caused considerable damage and six families have been displaced. Fires and damage also in other provinces of the island from Palermo (several and prolonged electricity blackouts in the Sicilian capital), to Trapani, from Messina to Ennese. And the scorching heat is on the rise.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, has convened a summit in Catania for tomorrow morning which will address the emergency concerning the lack of drinking water. The meeting will be held in the prefecture at 9.30 and will be attended, in addition to the prefect Librizzi and the mayor Enrico Trantino, the head of the national civil protection department Fabrizio Curcio, the regional one Salvo Cocina, the military leaders, representatives of Enel Distribuzione and Sidra. «The problem must be resolved as soon as possible, which complicates the already difficult situation due to the high temperatures that are gripping the city with over 45 degrees: we will see what can be done. I decided to immediately accept the appeal addressed to me by the mayor, in agreement with the prefect and the Region”, declared Minister Musumeci.