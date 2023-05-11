In Cefalù the personal exhibition of Eugenia Affronti “In Paladino Veritas”

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

“In Paladino Veritas” is the title of the one-man show by the Palermitan artist Eugenia Affronti, scheduled in Cefalù from 13 to 27 May. Sponsored by the Municipality of Cefalù, it will be held in the spaces of “Bastion Innovation Food Culture” in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «In Cefalù, Eugenia Affronti’s solo exhibition “In Paladino Veritas” appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».