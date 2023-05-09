In Chad, how are you? – The Gaze of Mahmoud

In Chad, for the past few days, the situation has been getting worse and not going well at all. It is difficult to make ends meet on a daily basis. As a Chadian tenant, I struggle to find rest. Between the energy crisis, the internet cuts, fuel shortage, insecurity, galloping inflationthe heat wave, school violence and the amateurism of the transitional government, nothing works well!

The fuel impasse affects everyone in this country. From pedestrians to vehicles. If you have to park your car and take public transport, it’s the price that will hit you hard. #Chad #Adjib – Mahmoud Sabir (@mahmoud_td) May 4, 2023

Even teenagers are fed up with the chaotic situation in the country. I had a chat with my cousin who came home early from school last week. He looked frustrated and explained to me that there had been a fight between students in his high school, until some came armed, which led to the suspension of classes until further notice.

Last Thursday, I learned of another serious extracurricular violence which led to the death of two people, a gendarme and a civilian, and the injury of four other people.

Just yesterday, an entrepreneur was killed in cold blood not far from his home and his car was taken away. The symptoms of malaise in my country are evident and the situation continues to worsen.

The difficult daily life

The chaotic situation has completely disrupted the daily lives of thousands of people. The fuel shortage has made petrol and diesel scarce at filling stations, which has increased the price of public and intercity transport. Butane gas has also become scarce, making it even more difficult for Chadians to manage their daily lives.

What is the government doing in all of this?

However, the Chadian government, which is supposed to regulate the situation, does not seem to take its responsibilities and shows communicational amateurism with inappropriate exits. Senior officials are reacting badly and it is sad to see how the situation in the country is being handled.

And the silence of the people

Moreover, the Chadians have become docile and silent in the face of this difficult situation. Their apathy reaches its most acute paroxysm and no one speaks out in the face of the atrocious daily difficulties.

On October 20 in Ndjamena in the neighborhoods targeted, you still saw I hope. Someone who can shoot you even in your own house? And you are going to claim with your 10 fingers?

It is death you seek. — IDJA (@sm_sylviemady) May 4, 2023

In the end, it is very difficult to be Chadian at the moment… Hopefully things will improve soon with the help of God.