In China boom of Covid infections at the end of June: there will be 65 million a week. The node of the XBB variants

The variants XBB Of Sars-CoV-2become dominant in Chineseare generating a new wave of infections Covid in the country, peaking from about 65 million cases per week expected a end of June. The calculations are of Zhong Nanshan, the main expert on respiratory diseases of the Asian giant, who during the Greater Bay Area Science Forum in Guangzhou took stock of the pressure of the virus in recent weeks. Against the two variants, he writes Global Times, China has approved two new vaccines nearing commercialization and is preparing to authorize 3 or 4 more, Zhong said. For the National Health Commission the variants XBBrecombinants of Omicron, they show a transmissibility it’s a immune escape higher than Omicronbut without significant changes in terms of pathogenicity. The current wave should therefore not produce the effects on Chinese hospitals overwhelming seen last winter after leaving politics Zero Covid, when suddenly the government had decided to lift the restrictions. A decision that caused an explosion of infections, about 37 million a day, without any official clarification on the number of deaths, on which China has never provided transparent data. Comparing the two waves, therefore, the current one is 75% lower than that of last winter. Despite this Wang Guangfarespiratory disease expert Peking University First Hospitalhowever, underlined al Global Times the importance for fragile people to adopt appropriate preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusspeaking at the World Health Assembly meeting at Geneva for its 76th annual meeting, he explained that, although just under three weeks ago “the end of Covid-19 come public health emergency of international interest”, remains there threat of another emerging variant capable of causing new waves of illness e death“. But also the “threat of another emerging pathogen with even more deadly potential.” And for this she exhorted “all the Member states to engage in a way constructive and urgently in the negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Regulations, so that the world never again has to face the devastation of a pandemic like Covid”. Pandemics, he warned again Ghebreyesus, “aren’t even the only threat we face. In a world of overlapping and converging crises, an effective architecture for preparation and health emergency response must address emergencies of all kinds.” For example, in addition to Covid e Mpox (monkey pox), last year theOms “he replied to 70 classified health emergenciesfrom the floods in Pakistan to Ebola in Uganda, from the war in Ukraine to cholera epidemics in more than 30 countries and to complex emergencies in Great Horn of AfricaNorthern Ethiopia and the Sahel”.