The Chinese Health Commission, which has published daily data on Covid cases for the country for the past three years, will no longer release the data. “Relevant information on Covid will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the Commission quoted by Reuters said, without however specifying the reasons for the change or how often Chinese health authorities they will update the information on the Covid.

The rapid spread of the virus in the country has sown doubts about the reliability of official data. “From now on, the Chinese Center for Disease Control will not release information about the pandemic on a daily basis,” the commission said in a brief statement. In recent weeks, the health authorities had already stopped disclosing the number of infections which, according to their standards, were considered asymptomatic. Furthermore, the end of the requirement for routine PCR testing for the majority of the population resulted in significantly lower case detections than the actual spread of the virus, as those who were asymptomatic and those who presented were given the green light. mild symptoms.

The latest official communication, published on Friday, reported only 4,128 new infections and no deaths, placing the sum of symptomatic infections since the beginning of the pandemic at almost 400,000 and the number of deaths at 5,241. However, alleged minutes of a National Health Commission meeting picked up by Bloomberg indicated that the true number of new daily infections could have reached 37 million and that, in the first few days of this month, some 248 million people – 18% of the national population – contracted covid.

British health analyst firm Airfinity estimated this week that China would currently be recording around 5,000 daily deaths from covid, while its study puts the number of new infections each day at around one million new cases, well below the figure. figure quoted by Bloomberg but infinitely higher than those reported in official reports. Also this week, the World Health Organization said it was “very concerned” about the evolution of covid in China and asked for “more information” on the matter. Appeal to which the Foreign Ministry replied that Beijing has shared its data “in a timely and transparent manner” since the beginning of the pandemic.