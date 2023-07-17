In China, the measured temperature was above 52 degrees Celsius Info

A record high temperature was recorded in China.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

In China, in the city of Sanbao in Xinjiang on Sunday, July 16, a record high temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in that country.

According to reports, the record heat will last at least five more days. Reuters reports that the previous record of 50.3 degrees Celsius was measured in 2015 near Iding in Sindjan. Since April, countries across Asia have been hit by several record-breaking heat waves.

In China, there is concern that last year’s drought, the worst in 60 years, will repeat itself. By the way, in this country, on January 22, temperatures in Mohe, a city in the northeast, dropped to minus 53 degrees Celsius, which is a record for that country for the lowest temperature.

The US and China are holding their climate envoy talks in Beijing this week on the fight against global warming.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 EMERGENCY HELP HAS HIS HANDS FULL AFTER INFERNAL HEAT! Kurir television investigates: Which people are most at risk? Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

