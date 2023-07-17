Home » In China, the measured temperature was above 52 degrees Celsius Info
World

In China, the measured temperature was above 52 degrees Celsius Info

by admin
In China, the measured temperature was above 52 degrees Celsius Info

A record high temperature was recorded in China.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

In China, in the city of Sanbao in Xinjiang on Sunday, July 16, a record high temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in that country.

According to reports, the record heat will last at least five more days. Reuters reports that the previous record of 50.3 degrees Celsius was measured in 2015 near Iding in Sindjan. Since April, countries across Asia have been hit by several record-breaking heat waves.

In China, there is concern that last year’s drought, the worst in 60 years, will repeat itself. By the way, in this country, on January 22, temperatures in Mohe, a city in the northeast, dropped to minus 53 degrees Celsius, which is a record for that country for the lowest temperature.

The US and China are holding their climate envoy talks in Beijing this week on the fight against global warming.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:00 EMERGENCY HELP HAS HIS HANDS FULL AFTER INFERNAL HEAT! Kurir television investigates: Which people are most at risk? Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  Olena Zelenska vola a Washington: la first lady ucraina incontra Blinken e Jill Biden

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy