At the opening of the twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022, President Xi Jinping, later reconfirmed for a third term, had promised to “engage in the fundamental national gender equality policy”. The promise was broken soon after. Women in the Communist Party of China remain few and their presence has become null if we consider the most influential institutions such as the Politburo. The more you level up the fewer women you find.

Women have always been an exception in the political landscape of the country, but if possible with the choices made by the recent leadership the situation has worsened.

In measuring gender equality in politics, it must first of all be taken into account that the quantitative question is only a piece of the story. Occupying many seats or roles is not enough, even if it is considered a step forward: there are countries where parliaments count for so little that gender equality in their composition has little influence on national policies; others in which, although we have come close to parity in terms of quantity, the most important positions of power have continued to be systematically occupied by men; still other countries where, despite the presence of women in important positions, policies designed to advance women’s rights have been few or ineffective. In short, the numbers do not say much about women’s quality of life in general or their level of freedom. However, they show something.

On March 13, the so-called “two sessions”, the annual legislative appointments of Chinese politics, ended in Beijing. This year, in addition to the joint legislative work of the two sessions, the National People’s Congress formally confirmed Xi Jinping as president, thus officially starting his third term, and elected Li Qiang, the second incumbent in the within the party, as the new prime minister of the State Council, the executive body in charge of governing the country.

The General Assembly is China‘s only legislative chamber and brings together 2,977 delegates from across the country: among them, this year, were more than 400 representatives of the country’s 55 ethnic minorities, nearly 500 workers and farmers and 791 women. Women thus represented 27 per cent of the assembly, a percentage slightly lower than their presence in the party which today has almost 97 million members throughout China. However, as soon as one moves up the hierarchy of administration or management of the party itself, women disappear.

In October 2022, the twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China, the most important event in the political life of the country which is held every five years, ended in Beijing. During the Congress, the approximately 2,300 members selected from local Party branches and Party organizations chose the 205-member Central Committee, which forms the core of the Party. Women they got just 11 of the 205 seats on the new Committee, equal to 5.4 percent.

In turn, the Committee appointed the executive leadership of the party. The most important election was that of the Politburo, whose composition was reduced from 25 to 24 members: no woman was nominated among them and it is the first time this has happened for twenty years.

The seven most important officials who form part of the Politburo Standing Committee, i.e. the restricted executive body to which the secretary general belongs and through which the CCP governs China, were then selected from among the members of the Politburo. No woman has ever been admitted to this level. Since all appointments are made on the basis of seniority, it will have to wait until the next Congress, in 2027, for a woman to eventually rejoin the Politburo and then another five years for her to have a chance on her Standing Committee.

From the point of view of executive roles, the situation is no better. In addition to the new prime minister, the four deputy prime ministers are also men. In the past decade, only two women, Liu Yandong (2013-2018) and Sun Chunlan (2018-2022), had obtained this role. After the new and more recent appointments, to find a woman you have to go down to the level of State Councillors.

Among the five new State Councilors (who in the hierarchical scale of Chinese executive institutions is a role lower than that of vice premier, but higher than that of government minister) is now Shen Yiqin, who until the autumn of 2022 she was party secretary in the southern province of Guizhou. She had been the province’s first female governor, and when she was appointed local party chief in November 2020, she also became the only woman to hold a senior position in a provincial-level party.

In the previous Politburo there was only one woman, Sun Chunlan, who was also deputy prime minister. However, her mandate was not renewed. Shen Yiqin’s name had therefore circulated both for the Politburo and, possibly, for the position of deputy prime minister. But this did not happen and her appointment as Councilor of State, writes Frédéric Lemaître, correspondent from Beijing for The worldcan be interpreted as a consolation prize.

Despite this appointment, Lemaître then says, Shen Tiqin’s effective weight risks being reduced. The other four Councilors of State, in fact, simultaneously occupy other important functions. Qin Gang is also Foreign Minister, Li Shangfu is also Defense Minister, Wang Xiaohong is also Public Security Minister, and Wu Zhenglong is also Secretary General of the State Council. Shen Yiqin has no ministry to manage. At an even lower level, among the newly appointed ministers there are only two women: He Rong, Minister of Justice, and Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Human Resources.

In reports that measure the presence of women in politics, such as that of the United Nations, China has not only never achieved good places in the rankings, but has never registered significant changes over the years, quite the contrary. Every year since 2006, the World Economic Forum has published research that quantifies gender inequalities in various countries around the world: the Global Gender Gap Report. The relationship it allows you to make a comparison between countries and to identify improvements and deteriorations in gender inequalities according to various criteria such as economy, health, education or politics. When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China was ranked 69th in the World Economic Forum’s gender equality rankings, in 2017 it was 100th, in 2018 it was 103rd and in 2022 it was 102nd. The general decline was caused, in particular, by the low participation of women in political life.

The reasons for this phenomenon, which is certainly not unique in the world, are different. As explained in this item on the Asia news site China Files «the Confucian-patriarchal tradition continues to represent an obstacle for women’s emancipation in various parts of the country» and still today, in China, «the gender imbalance at birth is one of the worst in the world». The principles of equality and gender equality mentioned in the laws do not find a real application.

As far as politics specifically is concerned, it is the very functioning of the Communist Party that has to do with gender inequality. Having some responsibility within it requires an almost absolute availability, in terms of time, in a society, however, where the role of looking after the home and children falls automatically and disproportionately on women.

Finally, the concerns of recent years related to demographic decline and its potential consequences on the labor market and health care costs have led the party to value the traditional role of women in society, as wives and mothers, and not their advancement in other spaces that are outside the house.