KINSHASA – In his army green cap, muddy shorts and socks, Michel Here she looks younger than her twenties. It is hard for him to think that he is already the father of two children, a two-year-old boy and a newborn girl. Michel, along with his wife and 300,000 other displaced people, are fleeing the Kivu region, where a terrible, macabre, inhuman practice has resurfaced due to hunger and the war that is taking place in the Democratic Republic of Congo: cannibalism.