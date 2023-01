Listen to the audio version of the article

In Lyons Park, suburb of Coventrystands a huge warehouse: as big as 9 soccer fields, houses 10 kilometers of conveyor belts. And the Amazon central warehouse for all of the UK. Ended up in the history books for being destroyed by air force in the Second World War, now Coventry is making a comeback for being the English city that staged the first ever UK strike by the American giant, the world‘s largest digital store. About 300 employees…