In Darfur there is a risk of a new catastrophe

On Wednesday in Sudan, where a civil war has been going on for over three months, Khamis Abakar, the governor of western Darfur, one of the states of Sudan and more precisely of Darfur, a region where already in the 2000s there was it had been a bloody war that lasted almost twenty years and had caused hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Abakar had just denounced new violence against civilians, often on an ethnic basis, carried out above all by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of the two military forces fighting in the country. The RSF, led by Vice-President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, are largely formed by the Arab militias of the Janjaweed, the very ones that in the 2000s, during the war in Darfur, were responsible for massive violence and war crimes against the non-Arab communities of the region, which many had described as genocide.

Abakar is the most senior local official among those killed so far in the conflict. In the course of some interviews he denounced in particular the resumption of violence against non-Arab communities in Darfur, in particular against the Massalits, an ethnic group to which he himself belonged, and more generally against hundreds of civilians. Abakar had attributed most of the violence to the RSF and other Arab militias affiliated with them, claiming they were carrying out a «genocide» and asking for an intervention by the international community.

The last interview, the one in which Abakar accused the RSF of genocide, was on Wednesday. A few hours later, a series of videos circulated online showing a group of armed men, some of them in RSF uniforms, arresting him. The RSF accused some not better defined “outlaws” of his death, arguing that their members had tried to protect him and take him to their headquarters in El Geneina, the capital of western Darfur, which according to their version was also attacked . According to the RSF, Abakar was subsequently “killed in cold blood” by the outlaws.

Sudan’s ongoing civil war is fought by the country’s regular army, commanded by President Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF, effectively a parallel army. The war began last April 15, at the height of a series of tensions between al Burhan and Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The two lead a military junta, the Sovereign Council, which has ruled the country since October 2021 after taking power in a coup. The tensions concerned the modalities with which the transition to a civilian government should have taken place, and in particular the will of al Burhan to integrate the RSF into the Sudanese army, creating a single armed force.

At least they’ve been killed so far 2mila people and there are over 2 million displaced, but one of the most affected regions and where the most violence is taking place is precisely Darfur, where according to estimates made by activist organizations CITED and Reuters over a thousand people were killed.

The fighting has resulted in the indiscriminate killing of civilians; some survivors have told of having been attacked by the RSF who would have chased them to kill them by any means, including military vehicles, cars and even horses, or they would have searched for them one by one. Homes have been destroyed, dozens of markets have been destroyed, many health facilities have been closed, and piles of bodies have been left piled up on the side of the roads.

Aid workers, analysts and UN officials heard by the New York Times they said Darfur was currently undergoing levels of violence “not seen in recent years”. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 370,000 people have fled Darfur in the last month and a half. Volker Perthes, United Nations envoy to Sudan, also said that most of the attacks in Darfur appear to have been carried out by the RSF and their affiliated Arab militias, in what he believes “could constitute crimes against humanity”. .