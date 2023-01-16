Listen to the audio version of the article

The World Economic Forum opens in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of 52 heads of state and government and 19 central bankers. At the opening of Davos, the report of Oxfam International – the anti-poverty movement that fights against social inequalities – calls for extraordinary taxes on food companies.

Indeed, the report says that companies that make large profits due to rising inflation should face extraordinary taxes to help reduce global inequality.

Oxfam also says that in the past two years, the world‘s super-rich 1% have earned almost twice as much wealth as the remaining 99%. Meanwhile, at least 1.7 billion workers live in countries where inflation is outpacing wage growth. This is even as the fortunes of billionaires increase by $2.7 billion a day.

Oxfam International has been trying to highlight the inequality in the conclave of political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for a decade. The report, which aims to provoke panel discussions with business and government leaders this week, says the world has been beset by simultaneous crises, including climate change, rising cost of living, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, yet the world‘s richest have gotten richer and corporate profits are on the rise.