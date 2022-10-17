© Reuters



Yingwei Financial Investing – According to media reports, U.S. President Joe Biden has dismissed claims that a stronger dollar is a drag on the global economy, instead blaming policy mistakes by the rest of the world for sluggish global economic growth.

“I don’t worry about the strength, I worry about the rest of the world,” Biden said at an event over the weekend. “Our (U.S.) economy is very strong.”

Biden’s remarks stand in stark contrast to high-level statements from other countries around the world, with more and more countries worried that a stronger dollar could exacerbate their inflationary pressures. Year-to-date, the dollar has gained 15%.

A strong dollar is currently weighing on the global economy, especially poor countries that depend on food imports, and a rising dollar, high interest rates and rising commodities are eroding their ability to pay for dollar-denominated goods.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen also defended the strengthening, saying a market-driven dollar exchange rate was in the U.S. interest.

In his speech, Biden also criticized the U.K.’s tax cut plan, which he said had caused market turmoil and was a completely “wrong” policy.

