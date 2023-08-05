Home » in doubt his presence for the first championship
Napoli strongly risks starting the season having to do without an important player like André-Zambo Anguissa. The Neapolitan club that the instrumental tests the player underwent today, carried out at the Pineta Grande clinic, showed a first degree strain of the soleus muscle of the right leg. The blue midfielder has already started the rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks: the presence of the Cameroonian in the debut match of the Italian champions against Frosinone is in strong doubt.

See also  adis bećiragić after the match hungarian bih | Sports

