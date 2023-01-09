Home World In Egypt, a cargo ship runs aground in the Suez Canal: carrying over 65,000 tons of corn from Ukraine
A cargo ship flying the Norwegian flag ran aground in the Suez Canal, the strategic waterway that connects Asia to Europe by sea: the shipping company, the Norwegian Leth, reported it on Twitter. ‘M/V Glory ran aground’ sailing south ‘near Alaqantarah. The tugs of the Suez Canal Authority are currently trying to put the ship afloat again,” the tweet informs. The company said canal tugs are hard at work trying to get the vessel back online.

In 2021, the cargo Ever Given, 400 meters long and with a tonnage of 220,000 tons, had run aground blocking the canal for six days and disrupting global supply chains with repercussions that lasted for months. Using the canal saves a three-week detour to circumnavigate Africa, but is only about 200 meters wide and 24 meters deep in places. About 12% of global trade passes through the Suez Canal with a daily flow of goods worth $10 billion, according to Lloyd’s List. At the time of the Ever Given grounding, US-UK global financial market infrastructure and data provider Refinitiv estimated that Egypt’s lost tolls amounted to nearly $100 million.

