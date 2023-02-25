Home World In El Salvador about 2,000 people accused of being part of criminal gangs have been transferred to a huge new prison
World

In El Salvador about 2,000 people accused of being part of criminal gangs have been transferred to a huge new prison

by admin
In El Salvador about 2,000 people accused of being part of criminal gangs have been transferred to a huge new prison

In El Salvador, a Central American state, about 2,000 inmates accused of being part of criminal gangs have been transferred to a huge new prison called Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), which opened earlier this year. The prison, inaugurated a month ago, was specifically designed to house prisoners arrested for their activities in criminal gangs active in the country.

El Salvador is considered one of the most violent countries in the world precisely because of gang activity, for which the government last year declared a disputed state of emergency. The transfer of the 2,000 people was carried out as part of a new major operation against gangs, in which the police arrested about 64,000 people.

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele said the new prison, considered one of the largest in the continent, could hold tens of thousands of people. It is located about 70 kilometers southeast of the capital San Salvador, includes eight buildings, each with 32 cells that house over 100 people each, which is why several groups of activists have strongly criticized it, claiming that there are no guarantees inside for respect for the human rights of prisoners.

The Minister of Justice and Security Gustavo Villatoro said that the transfer of prisoners to the new prison serves to “eliminate this cancer from society” and made it clear that he does not intend to release those who are imprisoned there.

See also  Iliad fiber, from today faster in Turin, Bologna and Milan

You may also like

FANTASYLAND: THE CHRONICLES OF YALTAR

Six Nations 2023: Italy scares Ireland, in Rome...

Photo: Biden meets leaders of nine Eastern European...

News Udinese – Breaking news! With Spezia we...

Alba Morena shares “Nadie” with Marcel Bagés and...

War crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine,...

What’s the Story? Deiaa Haj Yahia on the...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet Xi...

Kiev after a year of war, the exhibition...

In San Francisco, Italy builds a bridge with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy