In Finland the far right is becoming a problem for the government

In the last two weeks in Finland the far-right True Finns party has been the focus of various scandals which have embarrassed the right-wing government to which the party has been a member for a few months (it is the government that followed Sanna Marin’s centre-left one).

At the end of June, the Minister of Economic Affairs, Vilhelm Junnila, resigned after receiving much criticism for a joke about Nazism said during an event organized by neo-Nazis, in 2019. A few days ago the new interior minister, Mari Rantanen, had to deny to believe in the conspiracy theory of ethnic substitution, as some of his tweets seemed to suggest.

The latest scandal concerns party leader and deputy prime minister, Riikka Purra: They emerged some posts with racist content published on his blog about fifteen years ago. Rikka had used the adjective “niggers” to define some street vendors during a working visit to Barcelona, ​​Spain, while in a post published in 2008 she had recounted having argued on a train with some foreign boys: “If they had given me a gun, there would have been bodies on the train,” he wrote at the time.

Purra Tuesday she apologized for his posts, which he called “stupid”: “I’m not a perfect person, I’ve made mistakes.”

However, several analysts believe that the scandals are damaging the government’s credibility. Above all among the more moderate and centrist voters who in the elections had voted for the National Coalition Party, the main centre-right party represented today by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. In some ways, the stability of the government “will depend on how clearly Purra is willing to distance herself from racism, at the cost of humiliating herself,” he said a Politico Teivo Teivainen, a political scientist at the University of Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

For about a decade, True Finns have obtained percentages close to 20 percent in parliamentary elections. Since 2021 the party has been led by Purra, a 45-year-old former teacher who had won the internal party primary by promoting a line very hard on immigration: among other things, he would like Finland not to accept any asylum requests, and has been asking for some time to reduce public spending for some ethnic minorities. These are themes common to far-right parties throughout Europe, from which, however, several parties – including the Brothers of Italy, in Italy – are trying to distance themselves in order to build a more moderate and reassuring image.

During the electoral campaign for the recent political elections, Purra had tried to collect a transversal protest vote, against the political class and the more institutional parties: he bet a lot on TikTok, where he a very active profile, to try to intercept a piece of young people with little interest in politics, who usually don’t vote or decide who to vote for at the last minute. Purra is trying to build an image as a young and emerging leader, which has little to do with the ruling class that has ruled Finland in recent decades. At the same time, however, he would like to succeed in not disappointing the historical basis of the party.

«Purra will have to find a delicate balance», he pointed out Finnish state television YLE: «she must explain the party’s new policies without alienating the voters who voted for her precisely because of her skeptical line on immigration».

The Orpo-led government claims it has taken the allegations of racism very seriously: it issued a press release on Tuesday translated also in English, in which it pledges to promote ‘equality, gender equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society’.