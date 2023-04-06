A new day of strikes and demonstrations began in France on Thursday morning against the disputed pension reform wanted by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne had met with union representatives to discuss possible concessions to their demands, but they had insisted on calling for the reform to be withdrawn and no point could be found on which to agree.

Since the early hours of Thursday there have been strikes in factories, schools and public transport, and protest demonstrations have been organized in various cities: in Paris some people have tried to block passengers’ access to terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle, and in Lyon some rubbish bins were set on fire to prevent the passage of cars on the M7 motorway.

Strikes and protests have become increasingly participatory after Macron had decided on March 16 to approve the reform without a parliamentary vote: but one last step is still missing for its definitive ratification, the approval of the Constitutional Council (the equivalent of the Court Constitutional Court) which will meet on 14 April to decide whether the reform is not in conflict with the indications of the Constitution.