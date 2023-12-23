In France, around 700 Airbus Atlantic employees suffered food poisoning after a company dinner

Around 700 employees of the Airbus Atlantic company, a division of the well-known industrial group Airbus, they had an attack of food poisoning after attending a company Christmas dinner in Montoir-de-Bretagne, on the west coast of France, near the city of Nantes. Local health authorities have opened an investigation to clarify what exactly happened.

The dinner took place last December 14th in the company’s internal restaurant, and was attended by around 2,600 people. According to the British newspaper Guardian, the menu included dishes such as foie gras or lobster, and various desserts including ice cream and chocolate mousse. In the days following the dinner, approximately 700 employees began experiencing episodes of vomiting and dysentery. An Airbus Atlantic spokesperson told the Guardian that no employee reported serious or particularly worrying symptoms.

The causes of food poisoning have not yet been identified, but health authorities are investigating to understand whether it was caused by some bacteria present in food or by the gastroenteritis virus, an inflammation of the intestine and gastric mucosa also known as flu intestinal.

Airbus Atlantic is a subsidiary of Airbus Group, active in the aerospace and defense sector. In January 2022 the division I had in total 13 thousand employees.

