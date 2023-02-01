Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a record, undoubtedly. With 183 children per hundred women in 2021 (180 in 2022), France is the country with the highest fertility in all of Europe. Even contextualizing the data, the primacy holds. France is much larger than the hexagon it draws in Europe: a fact that becomes clear if one considers that the country’s longest border is the one with Brazil… and in fact the fertility rate of metropolitan France alone is equal to 180 ( 176 in 2022).

However, it is true that in 2014, based on Insee data, there were 200 children per hundred women. Furthermore, the contribution of immigrants is not decisive. According to a study by theNational Institute for Demographic Studies, their contribution to fertility is reduced to ten births out of one hundred women. Furthermore, the second generation is in line with the average fertility.

Do support measures count? Yes, there are various analyzes that underline the role of birth rate policies, which have always found great consensus, and since the 19th century. The measures still in force today, launched by the Raffarin government in 2004, contributed to the leap in 2005 and 2006 which was maintained for a few years.

The Raffarin reform introduced a birth bonus (and an adoption bonus), paid in the seventh month of pregnancy to all resident women: 1003.97 euros net from 1 April 2022 (2007.95 euros for adoption) . A Basic Allowance is also paid, each month for 36 months, in relation to income. It reaches a maximum of 182.01 euros. There is also a shared benefit for the education of the child for parents who reduce or give up work: the maximum is 422.21 euros per month in the event of total cessation; alternatively, there is a free-choice supplement for childcare (for babysitting or nursery school expenses), which for some categories of people can reach €498.33 in the first month (decreasing in subsequent months). Many measures were scaled back in 2017, at a time of decline in fertility.

The entire French welfare state is actually oriented towards supporting fertility: some mandatory social security mutuals provide for additional payments (for retired parents, for housing, for returning to school…), some of which are provided for by the second son onwards; and income tax rules introduce deductions for children.