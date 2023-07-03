In France, protests have subsided

In the night between Sunday and Monday, the protests over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. in France were less violent and participatory than in recent days: Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that 157 people were arrested across the country, compared to 718 who had been arrested the previous night. Darmanin also said on Monday morning that a firefighter died in the night in the commune of Saint-Denis, north of Paris, while trying to put out a fire involving several cars in an underground car park: at the moment, however, it is not unclear whether the fire was caused by protesters.

The situation was mostly calm almost everywhere, with only minor clashes between demonstrators and police in the Paris suburbs, in Lyon and Marseille, not comparable to those on Thursday, Friday and Saturday when thousands of demonstrators attacked the police stations in various cities, looted shops, burned hundreds of vehicles and clashed with policemen, wounding more than 700 in all.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron presided over an emergency government meeting on Sunday evening, and convened more than 220 mayors of the cities where there have been major violence for Tuesday to discuss the situation and how to manage any new protests.

Among the episodes of violence in recent days that are still being discussed a lot in France, there is one that happened in the night between Saturday and Sunday in L’Hay-les-Roses, a small town south of Paris. At 1:30 in the morning, a group of protesters attacked the home of the mayor, Vincent Jeanbrun, while he was in the town hall.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a group of people gathered outside Jeanbrun’s home, where his wife Melanie Nowak and his daughters, aged 5 and 7, were staying. The attackers had tried to break through the low fence around the house with a car and then set it on fire.

Trying to escape with her daughters from the back garden, while attackers threw fireworks and crackers at them, Nowak broke her leg. One of the daughters was also injured. Jeanbrun, who is 39 and a member of the centre-right Les Républicains (The Republicans) party, has received many declarations of sympathy and support from politicians from all French parties. Both Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin visited L’Hay-les-Roses on Sunday evening to express their closeness to Jeanbrun. The prosecutor has opened an investigation into attempted murder: so far there have been no arrests.

