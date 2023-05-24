In France, the law has entered into force which prohibits three air routes that can be replaced by trains

On Tuesday, a ban on internal flights came into force in France in cases where it is possible to make the same route by train within a reasonable time. The ban was proposed by the French government in 2021, with the aim of limiting air travel when it can be replaced by train travel, which is much more environmentally sustainable, thus reducing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), the main greenhouse gas causing climate change.

The plan originally envisaged eight sections and was proposed and voted on by the French parliament in the spring of 2021. Last December, the European Commission gave a positive opinion to the plan, but eliminated some sections where the train journey exceeded two and a half hours or it did not provide connections for those who had to reach neighboring airports in time for early morning or late evening flights. In the end, only three sections were banned: those from Paris Orly to Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon. Following the opinion of the European Commission, the approval of the Council of State had also arrived and finally the promulgation of the law on Tuesday after its publication in the Official Gazette.