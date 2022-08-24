Home World In France, the night signs are turned off, in Germany the water for showers is rationed: austerity plans in EU countries
The rise in the price of gas, which has approached 300 euros per megawatt hour, worries the government. It is not excluded that in the coming weeks Palazzo Chigi may launch a new intervention to protect families and companies. The possibility of a total cut in Russian gas supplies to Italy outlines a difficult scenario for the winter: skyrocketing bills, business closures, up to the extreme hypothesis of a rationing plan. But expensive energy is not just an Italian problem. It concerns all of Europe, so much so that some countries have already moved. Starting with France and Germany.

France: by the end of the summer, decree to ban light announcements at night

By the end of the summer, France will unify the rules banning light advertising between one and six in the morning and will introduce a national ban on leaving the doors of heated or air-conditioned businesses open. This was announced in recent days by the ministry of health. The decrees were expected for the end of July but times have expanded and now the deadline indicated is for the end of the summer. The decree on luminous advertisements intends to harmonize the existing rules which vary according to the size of the urban agglomerations. Stations and airports should not be affected by the decrees. According to the Environmental and Energy Management Agency (Ademe), a 2 m² digital LCD advertising screen consumes 2,049 kWh / year, which is the equivalent of the average annual consumption of a household for lighting and household appliances. (excluding heating).

Germany fears Russian gas cut, shower rationing not excluded

Germany is increasingly concerned about gas, also in light of Nord Stream’s announcement to turn off the taps for ten days in July. And the internal debate also does not exclude the possibility that in the event of a serious interruption to the supply, showers can be rationed. This is what Senator Jens Kerstan has hinted at, among others, who – reports Welt – has warned: in the event of “a serious shortage of gas, hot water could be made available only at certain times of the day” he said calling on Germans and businesses to cut energy consumption to help the government fill storage capacities before the winter season. The risk of a permanent cut in gas arriving from Russia – according to the German media – was also reiterated by Klaus Mueller, head of the German Networks Agency, which oversees energy supplies.

