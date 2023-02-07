On Tuesday in France there was another day of big strikes to protest against the pension reform proposed by the government, after the very popular ones of 19 and 31 January. The examination of the text of the law began in parliament on Monday: the main and most contested provision is the one that provides for the raising of the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64 years. The government of President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated that it does not intend to withdraw the bill, which it considers “indispensable” to reduce state spending on pensions.

More than 200 demonstrations have been organized across France: the unions have announced a total participation of around one million people (the police have not yet released official estimates, but they are usually far lower than those of the unions). In general there was a large participation, but a little less than in the previous two large days of protest. Many schools have remained closed, since teachers are among the most present categories in the protests, and there have been disruptions in both rail and air transport.