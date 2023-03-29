Home World In France there were new clashes during a protest against the pension reform: 27 people were arrested in Paris
There were new large protests in many French cities on Tuesday against French President Emmanuel Macron’s disputed pension reform. The demonstration with the most participation was in Paris, where according to the unions that organized it there were about 740,000 people. In several cities there were clashes, even violent ones, between demonstrators and the police: in Paris some demonstrators looted shops, smashed shop windows and set fires along the street, and the police threw tear gas and charged the crowd. At the end of the demonstration, the police announced that they had arrested 27 people.

Tuesday was the tenth day of nationwide protests and strikes against the pension reform. The protests have become increasingly participatory after Macron decided on March 16 to approve the reform without a parliamentary vote (but there is still one last step for its definitive approval).

– Read also: Comparing the pension systems of different countries makes little sense

