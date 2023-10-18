In Gaza the crimes must be repudiated and the genocide stopped

Several hundred were the innocent victims of the Israeli bombing of the “The Arab Family” hospital Gaza. The attack was openly claimed by the spokesperson of Netanyahu with a post promptly disappeared, in which reference was made to the fact that Hamas would have used the hospital as its own base, obviously a justification unaware of any validity in light of current international law and above all of that sector called “humanitarian law”.

The latter, as and worse than in the Ukrainian conflict, is being torn to pieces on a daily basis by all sides of this ferocious and cruel conflict, along with the bodies of women, children and other innocent civilians.

Ma no equidistance it’s possible. First of all, due to the evident disproportion between the means available to the fighting parties. But then, and above all, because the triggering cause of the conflict, which has lasted for several decades and threatens to overwhelm us all in a global explosion, must be found in theillegitimate military occupation by Israel of the Palestinian Territories which has now lasted for over fifty-six years.

As he rightly states Moni Ovadiafor this mistreated and insulted by the tail-runners of the imperial power, the ultimate responsibility for these latest massacres must be attributed to the government of

Netanyahu, corrupt and criminalwho consciously and maliciously exasperated the situation to guarantee his personal and political salvation in the face of the growing opposition of Israeli society towards him.

I have no sympathy for Hamasbut its alleged assimilation to ISIS has no legal basis and constitutes yet another propaganda operation of the Israeli government, promptly followed by the US one and consequently by the Western ones, first of all the European ones and the Italian one among them, servants and vassals of the first, now devoid of any analytical capacity of their own and of the same dignity as independent international subjects.

Hamas in fact constitutes an organization that carries out the armed struggle against the occupation, which obviously it doesn’t exempt her by respect for international humanitarian law. All those who violate the latter, through massacres of civilians or in any other way, must answer to criminal judges, be it the International Criminal Court or the national courts called upon to guarantee compliance under international conventions and customary law. which the respective States must respect and apply. This applies to the commanders of Hamas and other Palestinian political-military formations as well as to the Israeli military and politicians.

But the attempt to relegate these groups, Hamas among them, to the gray and normatively undefined zone of “terrorism” preclude any prospect of a negotiated solution to the conflict and fuels its continuation and further development dehumanizationacting as a counterpart to the denial of the quality of human beings to Palestinians as such.

It should be added that Israel, reticent for understandable reasons tactical to take the path of ground fighting, has been pursuing for several days that of the total destruction of Gaza with the bombings and that the bombing of the hospital was preceded and will unfortunately be predictably followed by many other indiscriminate attacks, a real genocidewithout the voices of the Western allies being raised at all.

The powder keg is about to explode and the widening of the conflict looms. The role of the United States appears particularly nefarious, as it is dominated by a real culture of death which is the direct reflection of their own irreversible political, economic, social, cultural and human decline (as demonstrated by the frequent domestic massacres in schools, shopping centres, workplaces and elsewhere) export it all over the world together with their increasingly deadly weapons, used in daily massacres byUkraine to Palestine.

It is significant and important that an opposition develops against this apocalyptic policy that directly targets Biden, as demonstrated by the recent statements of the Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaibas is the fact that the shock and indignation at the killings of civilians does not diminish the impetus with which the best part of the Israeli population continues to contest Netanyahu and the social and political sectors that support him, starting from the settlers, thieves of Palestinian lands and assets and unpunished murders of Palestinians.

And in Italy? Beyond the unspeakable servility of the media, among which the Prime Minister’s former press secretary stands out, who justifies every crime by claiming that “this is war”, public opinion, as in the case of Ukraine, is in favor of peace, cease-fire and the negotiated solution. This widespread opinion must be given political expression, as we will do in the next national demonstration on November 4th.