Thousands of people in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, protested against the government in front of the parliament building on Sunday, displaying flags and placards pro-European Union, United States and Ukraine: the ruling party, Georgian Dream, is accused of being under the influence of Russia, of silencing independent media and of imprisoning political opponents. Among the demonstrators was a placard that read “For a European future”.

Sunday’s large demonstration was organized by the main opposition party in support of Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013 and has been in prison since 2021 on a six-year sentence on charges international organizations deem politically motivated . Several Western governments have unsuccessfully called for his release. A month ago, Saakashvili said he had been poisoned in prison and risked death: the Georgian government had rejected the accusations.

It is the second time in a few weeks that there have been such protests in Georgia. In early March, thousands of people had protested for days across the country, and above all in Tbilisi, finally convincing the government to withdraw a disputed bill on “foreign agents”, very similar to one that is used in Russia to repress dissidents and independent media. The bill stipulated that media and NGOs that receive at least 20 percent of their funds from abroad had to register as “foreign agents”, and could be forced to pay large fines if they did not. Protests subsided after the government withdrew the bill, but general discontent with the government’s pro-Russian leanings remained.

In Georgia, public opinion is largely in favor of the country joining the European Union, but according to critics this government is taking the country in another direction, and deliberately. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Georgia had applied to join the European Union together with Ukraine and Moldova, but unlike the other two countries it had not been accepted as a “candidate”.