On Wednesday morning in Germany all domestic flights of Lufthansa They have been deleted due to a problem with the airline’s computer systems. There are disruptions at many of the country’s major airports, especially Frankfurt and Munich, where thousands of passengers have suddenly found their flights cancelled. It is not clear what caused the problem to the company’s computer systems, which for now has ruled out that it was a cyber attack and said it is working to resolve the failure quickly.
