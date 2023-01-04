Listen to the audio version of the article

Also in Germany, as in Spain, the rise in inflation slowed down at the end of 2022. Preliminary estimates published by the statistical office Destatis indicate that consumer prices in Germany decreased by 0.8% in December compared to previous month, while on an annual basis the inflation rate increased by 8.6% against 10% in November and 10.4% in October, beating forecasts of around 9%.

The inflation rate in Spain fell to 5.8% in December from 6.8% the previous month. But both in Germany and in Spain, core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy and which is followed most closely by the ECB, rose in December: respectively in the two countries from 5% to 5%, 1% and 6.3% to 6.9%. The slowdown in consumer prices, in order to derail the train of restrictive monetary policy in the euro area, will have to be repeated and continued for more than a month, going beyond the one-off measures, and will have to tame medium-term expectations and contain the core inflation rate.

According to hawkish economists, Germany is therefore far from the type of scenario that could cushion the ECB’s tightening: meanwhile, according to Destatis, the slowdown in inflation in December can be attributed to the intervention of the federal state which in that month paid a the gas bill to many citizens, with a direct effect on prices: Commerzbank estimates that this intervention has reduced the inflation rate by 1.2%. The ECB expects inflation to pick up again in January and February in the euro area, also due to high bills. Since March, the measures decided by the German Federal State to curb the rise in the price of gas with price interventions such as incentives for energy saving (what Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called “Doppel-Wumms”, the double boom of the maxi- aid package of up to 200 billion, half of which could actually be spent) could have a calming impact on inflation, reducing it by an average of 1.5% over the year.

The ECB, which in view of the Governing Council in February has already announced another rate hike, aims to contain expectations, to nip wage demands in the bud, the second-round effects. And there are those in Germany who already yesterday hoped that the December inflation data would not affect the ECB’s determination to counter high inflation with adequate rate hikes. Dr. Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist of the KfW, commented: «The single-digit reduction of inflation is welcome for households and for the economy. However, it would be a mistake if the ECB were tempted to end monetary policy tightening prematurely. Core inflation becomes more important in determining the future path of interest rates, right now because it is not directly influenced by interventions on the energy market and makes second-round effects emerge more clearly».

Commerzbank chief economist Dr. Jörg Krämer pointed out that German core inflation in December rose from 5% to an estimated 5.1%, and that “Germany will continue to suffer from high inflation for a long time due to the slow approach of the ECB”. In 2023, headline inflation in Germany is expected to settle at 6.5%, with expectations for the next five years rising to 5%. Germany meanwhile recorded the highest annual inflation in more than 70 years, according to preliminary Destatis data: 7.9% in 2022. The last time annual inflation hovered around this level was in 1951, when the rate was 7.6% for the postwar economic boom.