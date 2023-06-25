In Germany, the ultra-right wins the first local district: Sesselmann president in Sonneberg, Thuringia

The result has caused a stir in the Federal Republic, where many are apprehensive about the progress of the party, which is also in the running in the polls at the federal level. The German ultra-right of Afd (Alternative für Deutschland) snatches the first victory in a local ballot, in Thuringiadove Robert Stuhlman has imposed itself today becoming the first district administratoror rural district president, a sun mountain. Sesselmann scored 52.8 against the conservative’s 47.2 Jurgen Koepperfrom the Cdu. And this despite the fact that the latter had received the approval of the other parties. “It’s just the beginning,” he said triumphantly Tino Chrupalla, leader of the party. “We convince them majorities with our policy in the interest of the citizens. And in this way we will carry on a positive turnaround ”.

Just in recent days, the party had announced its intention to present a candidate chancellor to the next feds, in the 2025. And after all i surveys show that the ultra-right, in Germania supervised by internal services for its positions extremists, is collecting strong consents. In the latest surveys Afd reached 19-20%, even surpassing the Social Democrats of Olaf Scholzat 18, and finishing in second place after the conservatives of Cdu-Csu.

Fifty years, lawyer, Sesselmannwhich had led in the first round on 11 June, won with an electoral campaign that focused on issues deeply felt by citizens, especially in the east of the country, such as fight against inflationthe opposition to the turn sui radiators ecological wanted by the greens and the increase of refugees arriving in Germania. The Minister of the Interior of the Turingia, Georg Maier, Spdcommented his victory as “an alarm signal for all democratic forces”, now called to “set aside party interests to defend democracy”.

The success of Afd in this Land it is particularly insidious for the other parties, since this is the region of the controversial Bjorn Hoeckelocal party leader, recently denounced for using a clear formula National Socialist – “Everything for Germany!” – during a rally. Only the latest in a long series of releases that have the former history teacher cataloged as a real one extremist. Il district Of sun mountain is the smallest of the Germania, and those entitled to vote were 48,000. Voter participation was 59.6%. Although it only happened in one small rural realityand very conservative, the victory of Afd, ten years after its foundation, is considered a turning point in the Republic. It is a signal to be taken very seriously.

(pictured Alice Weidel, AfD federal spokesperson and party leader Tino Chrupalla)

