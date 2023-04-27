In Germany, the youth organization of the far-right AfD party has been declared a danger to democracy

On Wednesday in Germany the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, in German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BFV), or the internal secret services of the country, he has declared the youth political organization Junge Alternative a danger to democracy.

Junge Alternative is the youth wing of the far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), and for four years had been placed under surveillance by the BFV as a “suspect case” of political extremism, a condition which among other things allows the services secrets to intercept the communications of its members. With Wednesday’s decision, the BFV declared Junge Alternative a “proven case” of political extremism, because investigations in recent years have shown that the organization undermines Germany’s democratic foundations, in particular due to its “xenophobic and Islamophobe” towards migrants and asylum seekers.

The decision comes after the BFV had already placed the entire AfD party under surveillance in 2021 as a “suspicious case” of political extremism (in between an appeal by the party had been accepted, which however in 2022 it was cancelled). After the classification of Junge Alternative as a “proven case”, the German parliament could ask for its dissolution, which would then have to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. However, it is not obvious that it will happen: in recent years, for example, the parliament had twice tried to dissolve the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD), a neo-Nazi political movement, but the Court had rejected the request in both cases.