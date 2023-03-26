railways, air stopovers, the transport urban of no less than seven Lander, le highway companies e the naval administration. All public transport services that in Germania, on Monday 27 March, they will stop for a maxi strike, inspired, as many have commented, by what is happening in France. An unprecedented protest was summoned by the rail transport unions, eventualand the initials Verdi, which has launched its appeal to block air traffic. The goal for both acronyms is a conspicuous one wage increase. Verdi is asking for a 10.5% increase and a minimum of 500 euros more in payroll. eventual instead he wants to get at least 650 euros of raise. The leader of Verdi, Frank Warneke – an acronym representing 120,000 employees – expects “a massive effect” from the appeal, disseminated through a joint statement to the press, and strong support for the initiative. eventual on the other hand, it represents 230,000 employees of bus e railways.

The dimensions of the strike announced are objectively unusual: a mobilization of such importance dates back to thirty years ago, when in 1992 public transport was paralyzed in the spring and, in stages, even for several weeks. Monday move in federal Republic so it will be very difficult. There Deutsche Bahn has already announced the stop of long-distance trains, and most of the regional trains. Delays and inconveniences in circulation could already be warned on Sunday evening, and until Tuesday morning, is the warning. The air stopovers of Frankfurt e Munich they warned: at the beginning of next week the flights will not be regular. Those planning to travel are encouraged to review the schedule. The strike starts at midnight on March 26 and ends exactly 24 hours later. “Approximately 350 thousand passengers, who should fly for private reasons and for work, will not be able to set foot on the plane”, announced the federal association of ADV airports.

“What we are seeing is an escalation on the French model”, commented among other things the general manager, Ralph Beisel. “Unions are breaking away from the tradition that in Germany solutions are found at the negotiating table. With the general strike, an attempt is being made to bring French modalities to this country”. Also there Deutsche Bahn harshly criticized the strike, calling it “unmotivated and unnecessary”. For the Personnel Manager, Martin Seilerthe union must go back to sitting at the table, “we presented an offer responsible and we are ready to dialogue at all times,” he assured.